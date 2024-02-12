February 12, 2024 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session to begin with Governor’s address to the House today. HC Madurai Bench to hear petitions of the Ambasamudram custodial torture case. Periyar University Vice Chancellor has not issued a suspension order for the Registrar based on the Higher Education Department Secretary’s directive, even though four days have passed. The Association of University Teachers (AUT) said the VC was wilfully defying the government directive. Water Resources Department setting right damages to canals fed by Amaravathy Dam on a war-footing ahead of release of water for the next crop season. Jallikattu at Thirunallur village in Pudukkottai district. A 65-year-old wedding hall owner was murdered by a gang of masked men in Annanur, near Avadi. Madurai Corporation Council meeting. Weekly grievances redressal meet at collectorate in Madurai. People of Bargur Hills to stage a demonstration against the ban on cattle grazing and wildlife notification.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

