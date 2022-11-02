- HC Madurai Bench to hear a petition seeking action to be taken against the police who were responsible for the death of a motor bike rider in Madurai in 2019, during a routine vehicle check.
- Indian Institute of Information Technology - Tiruchi is in a position to scale up student strength from next year owing to augmentation of building infrastructure.
- Wild elephants a damage house and crops near Coimbatore late on Tuesday
- V-C search committee constituted for Teacher Education University.
- Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar to attend Graduation Day in a private college in Coimbatore
- Members of the Estimates Committee of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to inspect developmental works in Dindigul.
- Ornithological conservation centre to come up at Kaliveli bird sanctuary in Villupuram.
