A view of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, in Madurai. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

HC Madurai Bench to hear a petition seeking action to be taken against the police who were responsible for the death of a motor bike rider in Madurai in 2019, during a routine vehicle check. Indian Institute of Information Technology - Tiruchi is in a position to scale up student strength from next year owing to augmentation of building infrastructure. Wild elephants a damage house and crops near Coimbatore late on Tuesday V-C search committee constituted for Teacher Education University. Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar to attend Graduation Day in a private college in Coimbatore Members of the Estimates Committee of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to inspect developmental works in Dindigul. Ornithological conservation centre to come up at Kaliveli bird sanctuary in Villupuram. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.



