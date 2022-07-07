Top Tamil Nadu developments todayJuly 07, 2022 08:59 IST
Here is a list of stories to look out for from Tamil Nadu today
- Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to take part in various programmes in Coimbatore district today.
- TNOU releases detailed instructions for end-semester exams on its website.
- CM to open government arts and science college in Katpadi near Vellore today through video conference.
- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to virtually inaugurate Dharapuram Government Arts College.
- Coimbatore rural police arrested three persons who smuggled ganja to district from Andhra Pradesh.
- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate two Government Arts and Science Colleges at Reddiarchatram and Oddanchatram via video-conferencing in Dindigul district.
- ‘Neithal’, a four-day folk festival to begin this evening in Thoothukudi.
- CM M.K. Stalin to inaugurate Government Arts and Science College at Maanur in Tirunelveli district through videoconferencing.
Related Topics
Read more...