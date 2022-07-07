Top Tamil Nadu developments today

Ma. Subramanian | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

July 07, 2022 08:59 IST

Here is a list of stories to look out for from Tamil Nadu today

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to take part in various programmes in Coimbatore district today. TNOU releases detailed instructions for end-semester exams on its website. CM to open government arts and science college in Katpadi near Vellore today through video conference. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to virtually inaugurate Dharapuram Government Arts College. Coimbatore rural police arrested three persons who smuggled ganja to district from Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate two Government Arts and Science Colleges at Reddiarchatram and Oddanchatram via video-conferencing in Dindigul district. ‘Neithal’, a four-day folk festival to begin this evening in Thoothukudi. CM M.K. Stalin to inaugurate Government Arts and Science College at Maanur in Tirunelveli district through videoconferencing. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.