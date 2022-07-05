Top Tamil Nadu developments today
Here is a list of news stories to look out for from Tamil Nadu today
- BJP cadre to observe fast in different parts of Tamil Nadu condemning the DMK Govt for its “anti-people policies” and demanding fulfilment of its poll promises.
- Aani Thirumanjanam fete to begin at Sri Sabanayagar (Natarajar) temple in Chidambaram.
- HC Madurai Bench to continue to hear the petition that sought a direction to the authorities to allot shops at Heritage Bazaar in Jhansi Rani Park in Madurai only to those who sell heritage items.
- HR and CE minister Sekar Babu to visit a few temples in Tirunelveli district.
