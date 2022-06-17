Top Tamil Nadu developments today

A view of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, in Madurai. File | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

June 17, 2022 08:57 IST

Here is the latest news from Tamil Nadu for the day

Cauvery Water Management Authority Chairman S.K. Haldar and CWRC chairman Navin Kumar inspect Kallanai. City Police tighten vigil near schools and other educational institutions to prevent the illegal sale of banned tobacco products. Idol wing DGP to hand over recovered idols in Madurai. HC Madurai Bench to pronounce orders on the bail petition filed by Joseph Jeyaseelan, a school headmaster, who was arrested following complaints of sexual harassment. HR&CE Minister Sekar Babu to visit three temples in Perambalur and Tiruchi districts. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru to inspect the progress of construction of a barrage across Kollidam at Mukkombu; CM likely to inaugurate the structure by month-end. Monitoring of leopard movement that killed a cow at Talavadi commences. Liquor buy back scheme launched in Yercaud. A private school lending its premises for RSS cultural training programme in Palacodde has triggered objections in Dharmapuri. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.