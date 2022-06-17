Top Tamil Nadu developments today
Here is the latest news from Tamil Nadu for the day
- Cauvery Water Management Authority Chairman S.K. Haldar and CWRC chairman Navin Kumar inspect Kallanai.
- City Police tighten vigil near schools and other educational institutions to prevent the illegal sale of banned tobacco products.
- Idol wing DGP to hand over recovered idols in Madurai.
- HC Madurai Bench to pronounce orders on the bail petition filed by Joseph Jeyaseelan, a school headmaster, who was arrested following complaints of sexual harassment.
- HR&CE Minister Sekar Babu to visit three temples in Perambalur and Tiruchi districts.
- Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru to inspect the progress of construction of a barrage across Kollidam at Mukkombu; CM likely to inaugurate the structure by month-end.
- Monitoring of leopard movement that killed a cow at Talavadi commences.
- Liquor buy back scheme launched in Yercaud.
- A private school lending its premises for RSS cultural training programme in Palacodde has triggered objections in Dharmapuri.
