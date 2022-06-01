Top Tamil Nadu developments today
Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today
- Forest department to capture and relocate an elephant alleged to have killed two people in O’Valley in the Nilgiris.
- Summer festival at Yercaud to conclude today evening.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear today the bail petition filed by a Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath functionary Appas who had participated in the protest held in March in Ramanathapuram district condemning the Karnataka High Court judgment in the Hijab issue.
- BJP state president Annamalai to meet journalists in Tiruchi.
- Over 2000 workers at Ford’s Chennai plant continue their protest demanding a better severance package. Workers to hold meeting with the management today and decide future course.
