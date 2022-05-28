Top Tamil Nadu developments todayMay 28, 2022 08:58 IST
Here is a list of stories to watch out from Tamil Nadu today
- CM Stalin to unveil statue of his father M. Karunanidhi at Government estate.
- TNRDC has begun dismantling the remnants of its now-defunct toll plazas on OMR.
- Police is contemplating to book a case against a Mexican DJ Mandragora for visa violation.
- Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal takes steps to expedite trial against the duo arrested in connection to the double murders in Mylapore.
- Prices of some of the vegetables that were skyrocketing have started decreasing in the Koyambedu wholesale market.
- In a special drive, the Ranipet district administration organises a three-hour plastic waste collection in the district, highlighting the need against plastic usage.
