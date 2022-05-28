Top Tamil Nadu developments today

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiling M. Karunanidhi’s statue in Thoothukudi | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

May 28, 2022 08:58 IST

Here is a list of stories to watch out from Tamil Nadu today

CM Stalin to unveil statue of his father M. Karunanidhi at Government estate. TNRDC has begun dismantling the remnants of its now-defunct toll plazas on OMR. Police is contemplating to book a case against a Mexican DJ Mandragora for visa violation. Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal takes steps to expedite trial against the duo arrested in connection to the double murders in Mylapore. Prices of some of the vegetables that were skyrocketing have started decreasing in the Koyambedu wholesale market. In a special drive, the Ranipet district administration organises a three-hour plastic waste collection in the district, highlighting the need against plastic usage. Read more stories from Tamil Nadu here.