March 06, 2024 09:55 am | Updated 09:55 am IST

Sanatana Dharma row | Justice Anita Sumanth of Madras High Court to pronounce her verdict today on quo warranto petitions filed against Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, P.K. Sekarbabu and Member of Parliament A.Raja. Post-mortem report on murder of school girl in Puducherry expected today. Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan to meet villagers who were opposing expansion of the Salem airport. CPI State secretary Mutharasan to meet press persons in Salem. Two teachers of a private school arrested by Guduvanchery police for misbehaving with girls. Tamil Nadu Assembly Public Enterprises Committee visits Thoothukudi district. Speaker M Appavu to inaugurate Neengal Nalamaa scheme at Radhapuram Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to distribute State-level awards of the School Education Department in Tiruchi.

