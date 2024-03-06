- Sanatana Dharma row | Justice Anita Sumanth of Madras High Court to pronounce her verdict today on quo warranto petitions filed against Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, P.K. Sekarbabu and Member of Parliament A.Raja.
- Post-mortem report on murder of school girl in Puducherry expected today.
- Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan to meet villagers who were opposing expansion of the Salem airport.
- CPI State secretary Mutharasan to meet press persons in Salem.
- Two teachers of a private school arrested by Guduvanchery police for misbehaving with girls.
- Tamil Nadu Assembly Public Enterprises Committee visits Thoothukudi district.
- Speaker M Appavu to inaugurate Neengal Nalamaa scheme at Radhapuram
- Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to distribute State-level awards of the School Education Department in Tiruchi.
