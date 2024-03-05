March 05, 2024 10:31 am | Updated 10:31 am IST

Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey to inaugurate Technology Development Accelerator & Training Centre at SASTRA. Seat sharing talks: TNCC President Selvaperunthagai to meet press in the evening. Residents of four villages near Salem Airport urge the district administration to drop the decision to acquire 654 acres of land for airport expansion and urge them to use the unused 3,000 acres of land at the steel plant for the airport. The villagers said if the district administration wants to acquire these 654 acres, then ₹2 crore (market value) should be given per acre of farm land. With dry weather predicted till March 10, mercury level is expected to rise by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in some places across TN. Day temperature in places like Erode has already touched 39 degree Celsius. A woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Coimbatore Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Public Enterprises Committee to visit Kanniyakumari district. 44-year-worker killed after the plastic cutting machine falls on his neck and severed his throat in Neelankarai. TTDC has increased the number of seats in its daily tirupati darshan tour to 400. Assembly Committee on Estimates to inspect various ongoing projects in Nagapattinam district

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

