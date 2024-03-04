March 04, 2024 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST

BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Chennai today and address a public meeting at YMCA College of Physical Education campus at 5.15 pm. PM Modi to witness initiation of core loading of fast breeder reactor. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate the new integrated collectorate complex in Mayiladuthurai, other completed projects in neighbouring districts and distribute welfare measures to beneficiaries. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to participate BJP executive committee meeting on Monday in Pondy. Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey to visit BHEL unit at Tiruchi. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister E.V. Velu is inaugurating the third phase of Namakkal Ring Road works on Monday. HC Madurai Bench to hear a batch of petitions pertaining to unauthorised constructions in southern districts of the State. Madurai Corporation budget presentation by Mayor. A migrant was beaten in the Porur station limits by public on suspicion of that he came to kidnap children. Commuters want Southern Railway to implement automatic ticketing for parking vendors in railway stations. WRD awaits fund to start long pending repair work of Link canal transferring water from poondi to Chembarambakkam reservoir.

