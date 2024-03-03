March 03, 2024 10:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST

Pulse Polio drops to be administered across Tamil Nadu today. Seven products from across India get Geographical Indications tag. Government plans to renovate other 10 working women hostels across the State to mirror Thozhi women’s hostel. GCC has intensified fogging operations in pockets that have higher incidences of mosquito menace. Residents of MM Colony in Aminjikarai have urged the government to not relocate them for the construction of the Port- Maduravoyal elevated corridor. They say a ramp to come up in their area should be re-aligned. Chennai Metro Rail has been planning to utilise quite a few spaces in some of the stations like Nehru Park, Arumbakkam and Saidapet in the phase I project for property development to raise additional revenue. Four held in Srivilliputtur in connection with murder of missing cab driver from Madurai. Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan urges Southern Railway GM to restore the Chennai - Karaikudi Kamban express via Tiruvarur, Peravurani, Pattukottai and Aranthangi which was suspended over 10 years ago. Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar is inaugurating new RTO buildings and new buses in Namakkal on Sunday. “Veethiyil Vilayattu” as part of Pondicherry Heritage Festival will recreate am ambience of yore featuring traditional games, on Kamatchiamman Koil street.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT