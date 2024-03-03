- Pulse Polio drops to be administered across Tamil Nadu today.
- Seven products from across India get Geographical Indications tag.
- Government plans to renovate other 10 working women hostels across the State to mirror Thozhi women’s hostel.
- GCC has intensified fogging operations in pockets that have higher incidences of mosquito menace.
- Residents of MM Colony in Aminjikarai have urged the government to not relocate them for the construction of the Port- Maduravoyal elevated corridor. They say a ramp to come up in their area should be re-aligned.
- Chennai Metro Rail has been planning to utilise quite a few spaces in some of the stations like Nehru Park, Arumbakkam and Saidapet in the phase I project for property development to raise additional revenue.
- Four held in Srivilliputtur in connection with murder of missing cab driver from Madurai.
- Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan urges Southern Railway GM to restore the Chennai - Karaikudi Kamban express via Tiruvarur, Peravurani, Pattukottai and Aranthangi which was suspended over 10 years ago.
- Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar is inaugurating new RTO buildings and new buses in Namakkal on Sunday.
- “Veethiyil Vilayattu” as part of Pondicherry Heritage Festival will recreate am ambience of yore featuring traditional games, on Kamatchiamman Koil street.
