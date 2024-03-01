  1. Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certification (HSC) Examinations ( Class 12) begin today.
  2. Special teams were formed to trace the killers of DMK functionary V.S.Aramudhan.
  3. 10 pelicans rescued from Ennore after the oil spill and treated at Guindy National Park are being released back today by Wildlife Trust of India experts, BMAD and the Forest Dept.
  4. Action plan to be finalised today for relaying of roads and repair of potholes in Chennai.
  5. Greater Chennai Corporation may hold meeting with doctors of ABCs at the Ripon Buildings today after recent probe at Blue Cross centre by AWBI.
  6. Shortage of electricity meters hits consumers in Coimbatore.
  7. Erode Corporation budget to be presented today
  8. .Puducherry Rangasamy tg launch 12 new PRTC buses.
  9. Auroville to launch French Litfest.
  10. Jallikattu at Thennangudi village in Pudukottai district.