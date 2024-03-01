- Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certification (HSC) Examinations ( Class 12) begin today.
- Special teams were formed to trace the killers of DMK functionary V.S.Aramudhan.
- 10 pelicans rescued from Ennore after the oil spill and treated at Guindy National Park are being released back today by Wildlife Trust of India experts, BMAD and the Forest Dept.
- Action plan to be finalised today for relaying of roads and repair of potholes in Chennai.
- Greater Chennai Corporation may hold meeting with doctors of ABCs at the Ripon Buildings today after recent probe at Blue Cross centre by AWBI.
- Shortage of electricity meters hits consumers in Coimbatore.
- Erode Corporation budget to be presented today
- .Puducherry Rangasamy tg launch 12 new PRTC buses.
- Auroville to launch French Litfest.
- Jallikattu at Thennangudi village in Pudukottai district.
