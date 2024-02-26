February 26, 2024 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of Madras High Court to pronounce orders on Monday on the suo motu revision taken up against the discharge of Minister I. Periyasamy from an alleged irregular TNHB plot allotment case. PM Modi to virtually lay foundation for RoB at Villianur railway station; Pondy Chief Minister N Rangasamy to participate. PM laying foundation stone for Amrit Bharat railways stations across the country today, Dharmapuri and Hosur among them. PM Modi to lay foundation for the redevelopment of Kumbakonam station & three stations in Tiruchi Division. Fishermen from Rameswaram to convene a meeting; to decide on resumption of work. Over 75 contracts were floated on Feb 21, 22 by Greater Chennai Corporation. Contractors cite this as a violation of rules under Indian Contract Act. Chief Secretary to check issue. Jallikattu at Kolathur in Perambalur and Aavarampatti near Vaiyampatti in Tiruchi. PM Modi to inaugurate renovation of Tirunelveli Junction Railway Station through videoconferencing. Former Puducherry CM Narayanasamy press meet. Conservancy workers of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital staging a protest after a worker had health issues, allegedly after using substandard cleaning materials

