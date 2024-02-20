February 20, 2024 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST

Wednesday’ session of the Pondy Legislative Assembly to present a Vote on Account likely to be a one-day affair. A follow up report on steps taken by the DRDA, Malumichampatti panchayat and district police to curb the illegal disposal of waste by Kerala in Coimbatore. Sportspersons and sports enthusiasts hail the announcement and allocation of funds for the Olympic Academy in Tiruchi. Work to construct a foot overbridge (FOB) near the Nelson Manickam Road junction on Poonamallee High Road has begun. The bhoomi puja for the same was held recently. Olivier Poivre d’Arvor, the French Ambassador for the Poles and Maritime Issues, in Pondy to attend IFP conference. MDMK’s Durai Vaiko to receive election fund in a meeting to be held in Palayamkottai.

