- Wednesday’ session of the Pondy Legislative Assembly to present a Vote on Account likely to be a one-day affair.
- A follow up report on steps taken by the DRDA, Malumichampatti panchayat and district police to curb the illegal disposal of waste by Kerala in Coimbatore.
- Sportspersons and sports enthusiasts hail the announcement and allocation of funds for the Olympic Academy in Tiruchi.
- Work to construct a foot overbridge (FOB) near the Nelson Manickam Road junction on Poonamallee High Road has begun. The bhoomi puja for the same was held recently.
- Olivier Poivre d’Arvor, the French Ambassador for the Poles and Maritime Issues, in Pondy to attend IFP conference.
- MDMK’s Durai Vaiko to receive election fund in a meeting to be held in Palayamkottai.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
ADVERTISEMENT