February 18, 2024 09:34 am | Updated 09:35 am IST

Fishermen indefinite strike begins in Rameswaram. Forest department imposes fine on Youtuber for trespassing into reserve forest in Nilgiris . Follow up on fireworks unit accident near Sattur. The Central GRP has begun investigating the case of a male body found in the toilet of an express train on Saturday. Kerala government to reduce drinking water supply from Siruvani dam to Coimbatore. Jallikattu at Thodaiyur village in Pudukottai district. Farmers have urged the State government to include locally available coconut oil in PDS. They say there is plenty available and the move will reduce dependency on imported palm oil.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

