- Fishermen indefinite strike begins in Rameswaram.
- Forest department imposes fine on Youtuber for trespassing into reserve forest in Nilgiris .
- Follow up on fireworks unit accident near Sattur.
- The Central GRP has begun investigating the case of a male body found in the toilet of an express train on Saturday.
- Kerala government to reduce drinking water supply from Siruvani dam to Coimbatore.
- Jallikattu at Thodaiyur village in Pudukottai district.
- Farmers have urged the State government to include locally available coconut oil in PDS. They say there is plenty available and the move will reduce dependency on imported palm oil.
