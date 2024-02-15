February 15, 2024 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly proceedings. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear the batch of petitions seeking action against unauthorised constructions in southern districts Student’s Federation of India (SFI) is staging a demonstration at Periyar University urging to suspend the Vice Chancellor and Registrar today. Forest Department to hold interaction session with farmers in Coimbatore for mitigation of human-animal conflict in the wild. Coimbatore sanitation workers stage a strike, halting waste collection services, demanding revised pay Over 900 audio/video entries have been received for The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest this time

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT