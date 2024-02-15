  1. Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly proceedings.
  2. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear the batch of petitions seeking action against unauthorised constructions in southern districts
  3. Student’s Federation of India (SFI) is staging a demonstration at Periyar University urging to suspend the Vice Chancellor and Registrar today.
  4. Forest Department to hold interaction session with farmers in Coimbatore for mitigation of human-animal conflict in the wild.
  5. Coimbatore sanitation workers stage a strike, halting waste collection services, demanding revised pay
  6. Over 900 audio/video entries have been received for The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest this time