- Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly proceedings.
- The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear the batch of petitions seeking action against unauthorised constructions in southern districts
- Student’s Federation of India (SFI) is staging a demonstration at Periyar University urging to suspend the Vice Chancellor and Registrar today.
- Forest Department to hold interaction session with farmers in Coimbatore for mitigation of human-animal conflict in the wild.
- Coimbatore sanitation workers stage a strike, halting waste collection services, demanding revised pay
- Over 900 audio/video entries have been received for The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest this time
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
COMMents
SHARE