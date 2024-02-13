February 13, 2024 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

Tamil Nadu Assembly to discuss about Governor R.N. Ravi’s address to House. Water released from Mettur dam for standing samba paddy crop expected to reach fields in tail-end areas in Nagapattinam district by February 14. Police are investigating the death of a young woman, who allegedly died after consuming psychedelic mushrooms in Ooty The Association of University Teachers (AUT) announced a demonstration in Salem to draw the attention of the higher education department to save teachers from the clutches of violating managements of private colleges The Central Crime Branch has arrested a 45-year-old man for cheating 23 people after receiving Rs. 1 crore for sending them to Canada.

