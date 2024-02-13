  1. Tamil Nadu Assembly to discuss about Governor R.N. Ravi’s address to House.
  2. Water released from Mettur dam for standing samba paddy crop expected to reach fields in tail-end areas in Nagapattinam district by February 14.
  3. Police are investigating the death of a young woman, who allegedly died after consuming psychedelic mushrooms in Ooty
  4. The Association of University Teachers (AUT) announced a demonstration in Salem to draw the attention of the higher education department to save teachers from the clutches of violating managements of private colleges
  5. The Central Crime Branch has arrested a 45-year-old man for cheating 23 people after receiving Rs. 1 crore for sending them to Canada.