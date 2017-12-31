Top quotes from Rajinikanth's political entry speech

Actor Rajinikanth on Sunday announced his entry into politics. He is the latest from the Tamil film industry, after Kamal Haasan and Vishal, to take the plunge into politics. The actor, who is known for his ‘punch dialogues’ in films, had quite a few quotable lines today as well:

“I said no to the seat of power when I was 45 years old. Do you think I’ll want it when I am 68?”

“I am not scared of politics. I am scared of only this media.”

“I am not here for money or fame. I have enough of it.”

“The time for a political change is here.”

“Politics has become very tainted. Democracy has become battered. The political climate in Tamil Nadu has made us hang our heads in shame.”

“Every party is found on its cadres. But I won’t call them cadres. I call them guardians. My party needs guardians.”