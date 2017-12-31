Rajinikanth's political plunge

Top quotes from Rajinikanth's political entry speech

Actor Rajinikanth at his fans meet in Chennai

Actor Rajinikanth at his fans meet in Chennai   | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Actor Rajinikanth on Sunday announced his entry into politics. He is the latest from the Tamil film industry, after Kamal Haasan and Vishal, to take the plunge into politics. The actor, who is known for his ‘punch dialogues’ in films, had quite a few quotable lines today as well:

“I said no to the seat of power when I was 45 years old. Do you think I’ll want it when I am 68?”

“I am not scared of politics. I am scared of only this media.”

“I am not here for money or fame. I have enough of it.”

“The time for a political change is here.”

“Politics has become very tainted. Democracy has become battered. The political climate in Tamil Nadu has made us hang our heads in shame.”

“Every party is found on its cadres. But I won’t call them cadres. I call them guardians. My party needs guardians.” 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 17, 2020 8:20:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/top-quotes-from-rajinikanths-political-entry-speech/article22338186.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
DMK-Rajini ties come under strain
Rajini meets R.M. Veerappan
I want to create a political revolution: Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth takes the plunge finally
Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa
How past alternatives failed in Tamil Nadu
Rajinikanth launches website after announcing political entry
Dravidian majors to face a stiff challenge
Rajini’s political entry: Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan wish him luck
Kamal Haasan may face the heat now
Things can only get better, say Rajini fans
Euphoric moment for family, friends and film fraternity
Fight against corruption, a popular political plank
Actor Rajinikanth after announcing his entry into politics at the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai
Rajini's political entry: Present perfect but future tense
Karnataka leaders welcome actor Rajinikanth’s political debut
Opinion divided on Rajinikanth’s mass appeal, political heft
You are reading
Top quotes from Rajinikanth's political entry speech
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY