Top police officers sensitised to threat perceptions

December 25, 2022 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Senior police officers across Tamil Nadu are being sensitised to the threat perceptions and the emerging security challenges.

The State intelligence is conducting classes for the officers above the rank of Superintendent/Deputy Commissioner of Police in batches to explain the inputs shared by Central intelligence and other security agencies on the threat scenario, especially against the backdrop of the recent Coimbatore blast, and the level of preparedness that was imperative ahead of the festival season, New Year celebrations and Republic Day events, police sources said on Sunday.

The sources said the focus of the programme, being held at the police headquarters in Chennai, was on better coordination among law-enforcement agencies, sharing of intelligence inputs and lapses in security arrangements that came to light in recent times. The Coimbatore explosion on October 23 sparked criticism after reports emerged days later that the internal security wing of the State intelligence had in July given a specific input that about 90 suspects, including the prime accused, Jameesha Mubin, who died in the blast, should be kept under close watch.

The list included many who came to adverse notice for their overt support to the IS ideology by sharing literature either directly or on social media platforms, the sources said, adding that the fact that the main suspect in the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast had stayed in Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil raised suspicion about a wider network of IS sympathisers in Tamil Nadu. Though his name figured in the list, Mubin managed to procure a huge quantity of explosives, store them in a house and arrange a vehicle for packing it with the explosives.

Besides the Coimbatore blast, the Kallakurichi riots, Molotov Cocktail attacks in many districts and other incidents of violence in the recent past, the discussion covered the emerging security challenges along the coastal districts with the increased presence of Chinese defence personnel and infrastructure in Sri Lanka.

Drug racket

The unprecedented raids on the Tiruchi Special Camp by the National Investigation Agency with the back-up of the Central Reserve Police Force in July this year exposed an international drug racket operated by a gang of Sri Lankan nationals lodged in the camp. “This raised questions about how the suspects, who were in possession of mobile phones, managed to evade the attention of intelligence agencies even as they allegedly coordinated with a Pakistani agent and arranged delivery of heroin consignments in international waters close to Sri Lanka,” a police officer said.