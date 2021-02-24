Top police officer faces harassment charge

CHENNAI

24 February 2021 01:50 IST

A top police officer in Tamil Nadu has been accused of harassment by a woman IPS officer, police sources said on Tuesday.

The complainant allegedly accused the top officer of misbehaving with her while on duty during the tour of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to the central districts recently.

The matter would be referred to the committee constituted to enquire into complaints of sexual harassment in the force, the sources added.

Advertising

Advertising