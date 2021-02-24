Tamil Nadu

Top police officer faces harassment charge

A top police officer in Tamil Nadu has been accused of harassment by a woman IPS officer, police sources said on Tuesday.

The complainant allegedly accused the top officer of misbehaving with her while on duty during the tour of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to the central districts recently.

The matter would be referred to the committee constituted to enquire into complaints of sexual harassment in the force, the sources added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2021 1:50:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/top-police-officer-faces-harassment-charge/article33918064.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY