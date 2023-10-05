October 05, 2023 09:57 am | Updated 09:57 am IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate Hitachi Energy Global Engineering and Innovation Centre in Chennai. Thunderstorms may continue over parts of the State till Sunday and rains may cover more districts from October 9. An update on weather Protesting part- time teachers were arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning Director General for National Mission for Clean Ganga Ashok Kumar’s Coimbatore visit to inspect water bodies Two Malayan giant squirrels seized at Trichy airport last week have been moved to Children’s Park There are not many takers for EV chargers installed by Southern Railway in a few stations of MRTS Chennai Corporation and Railways will not be able to complete the drain work across railway tracks scheduled ahead of the monsoon this year in areas such as Egmore Rs. 1.5 crore worth property belonging to otteri Chella pillayar temple retrieved

