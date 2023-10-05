- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate Hitachi Energy Global Engineering and Innovation Centre in Chennai.
- Thunderstorms may continue over parts of the State till Sunday and rains may cover more districts from October 9. An update on weather
- Protesting part- time teachers were arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning
- Director General for National Mission for Clean Ganga Ashok Kumar’s Coimbatore visit to inspect water bodies
- Two Malayan giant squirrels seized at Trichy airport last week have been moved to Children’s Park
- There are not many takers for EV chargers installed by Southern Railway in a few stations of MRTS
- Chennai Corporation and Railways will not be able to complete the drain work across railway tracks scheduled ahead of the monsoon this year in areas such as Egmore
- Rs. 1.5 crore worth property belonging to otteri Chella pillayar temple retrieved
