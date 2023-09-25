- AIADMK meeting today amid strain in ties with the BJP.
- State level strike by MSMEs demanding reduction in power tariff.
- A woman from Valparai was attacked by a gaur.
- Chennai Corporation to conduct meeting of contractors today to improve road work in city.
- Awareness on eco-friendly Vinayaka idols is poor among not just idol makers but also implementing authorities, says NGT-appointed committee.
- Perambalur Police reach out to schools in the district under the Kalviyum Kaavalum initiative to raise awareness on functions of the police and hazards of narcotic substances.
