September 25, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

AIADMK meeting today amid strain in ties with the BJP. State level strike by MSMEs demanding reduction in power tariff. A woman from Valparai was attacked by a gaur. Chennai Corporation to conduct meeting of contractors today to improve road work in city. Awareness on eco-friendly Vinayaka idols is poor among not just idol makers but also implementing authorities, says NGT-appointed committee. Perambalur Police reach out to schools in the district under the Kalviyum Kaavalum initiative to raise awareness on functions of the police and hazards of narcotic substances.

