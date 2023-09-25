Top developments from Tamil Nadu today
Here are the top news to watch out for from Tamil Nadu today, September 25, 2023
September 25, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST
AIADMK meeting today amid strain in ties with the BJP.
State level strike by MSMEs demanding reduction in power tariff.
A woman from Valparai was attacked by a gaur.
Chennai Corporation to conduct meeting of contractors today to improve road work in city.
Awareness on eco-friendly Vinayaka idols is poor among not just idol makers but also implementing authorities, says NGT-appointed committee.
Perambalur Police reach out to schools in the district under the Kalviyum Kaavalum initiative to raise awareness on functions of the police and hazards of narcotic substances.
