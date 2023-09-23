- Planters annual meeting to be held today.
- In yet another instance of man-animal conflict in the State, Theni farmers demand that forest department officials offer them protection from wild animals trespassing into their crop lands.
- The city police launched a new scheme for redressal of public grievances: the Commissioner of Police sends DCP level officers to the houses of elderly people to redress grievances.
- Motorists and residents want CTH road to be relaid before monsoon. The road has pot holes, especially in the pattabiram stretch.
- Dayanidhi Maran, Chennai Central MP, to hold a Development Coordinating and Monitoring Committee meeting at Ripon Building.
- WRD has so far completed 70% of the work to build training wall at the cooum mouth and expects smooth draining of floodwater this monsoon.
- Tamil Nadu’s evening peak power demand is expected to be 16200 MW in October.
