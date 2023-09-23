September 23, 2023 09:29 am | Updated 09:35 am IST

Planters annual meeting to be held today. In yet another instance of man-animal conflict in the State, Theni farmers demand that forest department officials offer them protection from wild animals trespassing into their crop lands. The city police launched a new scheme for redressal of public grievances: the Commissioner of Police sends DCP level officers to the houses of elderly people to redress grievances. Motorists and residents want CTH road to be relaid before monsoon. The road has pot holes, especially in the pattabiram stretch. Dayanidhi Maran, Chennai Central MP, to hold a Development Coordinating and Monitoring Committee meeting at Ripon Building. WRD has so far completed 70% of the work to build training wall at the cooum mouth and expects smooth draining of floodwater this monsoon. Tamil Nadu’s evening peak power demand is expected to be 16200 MW in October.

