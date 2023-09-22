- Trial run of the Vande Bharat express from Tirunelveli to Chennai Egmore with stoppage at Tiruchi to take place today ahead of the inauguration of the service on Sunday.
- Prakash Karat to participate in CPI (M) public meeting in Tirunelveli.
- Chennai Manipuri Community to hold press conference on burning issues in Manipur.
- IIT Madras Researchers are developing a technology that can detect heavy metals in Soil and Water.
- Two injured in a clash among students of a private college in Coimbatore.
- Fishermen’s grievances redressal meet to be held in Thoothukudi.
- Vellore Institute of Technology is organising graVITas’23 at VIT Vellore on Friday. Anuj Bhalla, President and Global Head – Integrated Cloud and Delivery Excellence, Tech Mahindra to participate.
