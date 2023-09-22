September 22, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Trial run of the Vande Bharat express from Tirunelveli to Chennai Egmore with stoppage at Tiruchi to take place today ahead of the inauguration of the service on Sunday. Prakash Karat to participate in CPI (M) public meeting in Tirunelveli. Chennai Manipuri Community to hold press conference on burning issues in Manipur. IIT Madras Researchers are developing a technology that can detect heavy metals in Soil and Water. Two injured in a clash among students of a private college in Coimbatore. Fishermen’s grievances redressal meet to be held in Thoothukudi. Vellore Institute of Technology is organising graVITas’23 at VIT Vellore on Friday. Anuj Bhalla, President and Global Head – Integrated Cloud and Delivery Excellence, Tech Mahindra to participate.

