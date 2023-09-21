- Chennai Corporation to launch initiatives to increase green cover to 25% and restore ecosensitive areas such as Pallikaranai and Kodungaiyur.
- Enforcement Bureau CID arrested a Nigerian national for smuggling methamphetamine.
- BJP State President K Annamalai to meet the press meet in Coimbatore
- TNSTC Coimbatore starts generating revenue from airing of commercial advertisements in city buses following installation of GPS devices meant for auto-announcement of locations.
- Minister for Finance and Archaeology, Thangam Thennarasu, to inaugurate conference on History of Tamil Nadu in the light of recent research at Thanjavur Tamil University.
- T.N. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to review works in Madurai Collectorate.
