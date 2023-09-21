September 21, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

Chennai Corporation to launch initiatives to increase green cover to 25% and restore ecosensitive areas such as Pallikaranai and Kodungaiyur. Enforcement Bureau CID arrested a Nigerian national for smuggling methamphetamine. BJP State President K Annamalai to meet the press meet in Coimbatore TNSTC Coimbatore starts generating revenue from airing of commercial advertisements in city buses following installation of GPS devices meant for auto-announcement of locations. Minister for Finance and Archaeology, Thangam Thennarasu, to inaugurate conference on History of Tamil Nadu in the light of recent research at Thanjavur Tamil University. T.N. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to review works in Madurai Collectorate.

