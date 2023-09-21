Top developments from Tamil Nadu today
Here are the top news to watch out for today, September 21, 2023 from Tamil Nadu
September 21, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST
T.N. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to review works in Madurai Collectorate.
Chennai Corporation to launch initiatives to increase green cover to 25% and restore ecosensitive areas such as Pallikaranai and Kodungaiyur.
Enforcement Bureau CID arrested a Nigerian national for smuggling methamphetamine.
BJP State President K Annamalai to meet the press meet in Coimbatore
TNSTC Coimbatore starts generating revenue from airing of commercial advertisements in city buses following installation of GPS devices meant for auto-announcement of locations.
Minister for Finance and Archaeology, Thangam Thennarasu, to inaugurate conference on History of Tamil Nadu in the light of recent research at Thanjavur Tamil University.
