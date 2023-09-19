September 19, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

A pregnant wild elephant found dead in Coimbatore. School girl dies after eating shawarma in Namakkal. Food safety department temporarily bans selling of shawarma in hotels. Teenage daughter of actor and music director Vijay Antony found dead. Forest Department celebrates Vinayaka Chathurthi festival at Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre. Captive elephants were fed Kozhukattai and fruits. Two drown in river Cauvery in Salem. Tirunelveli District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan to chair a meeting regarding handling of Plaster of Paris Vinayaka idols. Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan clears proposal to raise fishermen subsidy in Puducherry.

