Top news developments in Tamil Nadu today

March 29, 2022 08:50 IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today.

1.Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin arrives in Chennai early Tuesday. Six MoU for investments to the tune of over ₹ 6,000 crore into Tamil Nadu were signed during his UAE visit, he said.

2, Stalin to inaugurate Amazon facility in Chennai.

3. Assembly Speaker M. Appavu to inspect the river-linking project from Kottaikarungulan to Arasur near Sattankulam today.

4. TN Assembly Accounts Committee members are visiting Madurai.

5. The Chennai City Traffic Police to intensify its drive on overloading of school vehicles and footboard in MTC buses today.

6. As part of 75 years of Independence celebrations, a marathon will be organised from Delhi Gate in Arcot near Ranipet today.

7. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear a PIL seeking a direction to restrain Dindigul district administration from laying a road from Dolphin’s Nose to Vattakanal in the Wildlife corridor of the Kodaikanal Wildlife Sanctuary.

8. First council meeting of Sivakasi Corporation to be held today.

9. First post-pandemic job fair to be conducted by the Placement and Training Cell, Bharathidasan University

10. An old tree collapsed on a parked car on Cowley Brown Road, Coimbatore early on Tuesday. A tragedy was averted as there was no movement of vehicles or people.

11. Additional buses to be operated in Coimbatore on the second day of the nationwide strike