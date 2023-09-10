- Experts call for reducing the impact of artificial light on the communication and mating behaviour of the firefly population in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.
- AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to chair a meeting of senior party functionaries, MPs and legislators in the party head office in Chennai at 10 a.m. on September 10.
- T.N. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to return to Chennai from Delhi on Sunday afternoon, after attending the dinner hosted by the President for the G20 summit
- The kumbabishekam of the 1000th temple since the DMK government took over is to be held today. This is a temple in the city.
- Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan’s press meet on Sunday evening.
- Two police special constables suspended by Chennai Police Commissioner for causing ruckus.
- Police make elaborate arrangement for Immanuel Sekaran death anniversary on Monday.
- A TNSTC bus crew in Sivaganga district was waylaid by an armed gang on Saturday night.
- A batallion of Rapid Action Force begins a week long route march at sensitive areas in Nagapattinam district
