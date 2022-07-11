Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on July 11, 2022

1. A Clash breaks out between supporters of AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam outside party headquarters as the latter arrives at MGR Maligai in Chennai

2. Madras High Court to pronounce verdict on validity of AIADMK general council meeting today AIADMK general council is about at a private wedding hall in Vanagaram in the morning

3. Flower growers in symbolic protest against artificial flower imports to distribute fresh flowers in Hosur bus stand to create awareness

4. Water level in Hogenakkal crosses 16000 cusecs

5. Swami Nellaiyappar Temple ‘Aani’ car festival today

6. Fishermen of Nochikuppam, Chennai, are protesting against the construction of structures including a manhole on the beach by a telecom provider