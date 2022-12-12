Top news from Tamil Nadu today

December 12, 2022 09:25 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

Here are the latest developments to look out for from Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court to hear today a PIL filed against T.N. Govt Order to send mahouts to Thailand for training. Litigant says, it’s better to invite experts from Thailand to train the forest veterinarians here. Idol Wing CID police seized three antique idols stolen from Adhi Kesava Perumal Temple in Ulundurpet, Kallakurichi district. Water release from Poondi reservoir, one of the water bodies feeding the city’s water supply, reduced on Monday morning as inflow dropped. Minister P. K. Sekarbabu inspects Sri Audikesava Perumal temple near Chitrakulam in Mylapore. Reviews renovation works being carried out. The earlier management had constructed some structures that do not suit the agamas. Government Railway Police arrested a Madurai man for smuggling ganja from Odisha and seized 10 kilo ganja from him. T.N. Highways Minister to be inspect development projects in Perambalur district. State Ministers and officials take part in one-day workshop on safety precautions to be taken in fireworks units at Sivakasi. HC Madurai Bench to hear a petition seeking a direction to the authorities to reinstall the fish sculpture at Madurai Railway Junction. Minister for Registration P. Murthy to chair regional review meeting in Tirunelveli. Egmore Police arrested eight persons for indulging in gambling. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu / Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.