Top news from Tamil Nadu today

December 11, 2022 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST

Here are the latest developments to look out for from Tamil Nadu

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to participate in a public meeting near Dharapuram. Namakkal RDO imposed ₹2.18 lakhs fine on Rasipuram Government College Principal for cutting down trees on the college campus. The RDO also instructed the college principal to plant 190 saplings and maintain them. Consecration of Sri Chandramouleeswarar temple in Thiruvakkarai in Villupuram district today. Farmers in villages near Mettupalayam and Thadagam urge the Forest Department to take appropriate steps to prevent attacks by leopards on livestock. A day long initiative to promote assistive tech and sports for persons with disabilities to take place at the IIT Madras today

