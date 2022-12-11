- AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to participate in a public meeting near Dharapuram.
- Namakkal RDO imposed ₹2.18 lakhs fine on Rasipuram Government College Principal for cutting down trees on the college campus. The RDO also instructed the college principal to plant 190 saplings and maintain them.
- Consecration of Sri Chandramouleeswarar temple in Thiruvakkarai in Villupuram district today.
- Farmers in villages near Mettupalayam and Thadagam urge the Forest Department to take appropriate steps to prevent attacks by leopards on livestock.
- A day long initiative to promote assistive tech and sports for persons with disabilities to take place at the IIT Madras today
