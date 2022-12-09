Top news from Tamil Nadu today

December 09, 2022 09:29 am | Updated 09:45 am IST

Here are the latest developments to look out for from Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains begin to lash several places, particularly along the coast since Thursday night. Cyclone Mandous is expected to cross T.N. coast near Mamallapuram from today midnight to early hours of Saturday. Puducherry braces for cyclone fury. Water Resources Department plans to release 100 cusecs from the Red Hills reservoir at 12 noon today as a precautionary measure. The department is expecting more inflow from catchment areas due to the approaching Cyclone Mandous. At present, the reservoir is receiving an inflow of around 140 cusecs. WRD has started releasing 100 cusecs from Porur lake as well since this morning. Chennai Corporation prepares for cyclone landfall. Water to be released from Bhavanisagar dam in to LBP canal today. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to unveil golden jubilee arch at Madurai Corporation headquarters. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu / Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.