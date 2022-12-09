- Heavy rains begin to lash several places, particularly along the coast since Thursday night. Cyclone Mandous is expected to cross T.N. coast near Mamallapuram from today midnight to early hours of Saturday.
- Puducherry braces for cyclone fury.
- Water Resources Department plans to release 100 cusecs from the Red Hills reservoir at 12 noon today as a precautionary measure. The department is expecting more inflow from catchment areas due to the approaching Cyclone Mandous. At present, the reservoir is receiving an inflow of around 140 cusecs.
- WRD has started releasing 100 cusecs from Porur lake as well since this morning.
- Chennai Corporation prepares for cyclone landfall.
- Water to be released from Bhavanisagar dam in to LBP canal today.
- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to unveil golden jubilee arch at Madurai Corporation headquarters.
