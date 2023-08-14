August 14, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:21 am IST

Tiruchi Corporation bags best municipal corporation award from the State government. A DMK panchayat ward Councillor was hacked to death by an armed gang in Tirunelveli district last night. Nungambakkam Police in Chennai arrested three persons for allegedly cheating a businessman to the tune of ₹12 crore on the pretext of arranging ₹500 crore loan. Ariyalur district police introduces Petition Enquiry and Tracking System for SP and DSP level officers to monitor online the number of petitions received daily at police stations in the district and the action taken. Mayiladuthurai district police has launched an Integrated Command and Control Centre and installed automatic number plate recognition cameras in select signals to detect and penalise traffic rules violations. New Commissioner of Police Madurai city to take charge. Health Minister to inaugurate a series of new buildings in Virudhunagar district. Lt. Governor, Chief Minister to participate in Puducherry Technological University convocation. Puducharry CM, Speaker to launch mass flag hoisting programme.

