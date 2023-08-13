August 13, 2023 09:42 am | Updated 09:42 am IST

Chennai Corporation starts survey for lake beautification in various zones. Law Minister S. Regupathy to inaugurate Freedom fuel station in Coimbatore that will be manned by inmates of central prison. A stone idol of Lord Muruga has been found by devotees who came to the Tiruttani temple during Aadi Krithikai recently. It was found in a mandapam belonging to the temple. Edappadi Palaniswami inspects AIADMK conference venue in Madurai. Bottles filled with petrol hurled at a farmer’s house in Nanguneri last night, a shop was set on fire, police suspect that it could be due to some previous enmity. Perambalur Collector directs local bodies to identify the number of open wells and unused and open borewells in the district and take safety measures around them. Thiru Vi Ka nagar police file a complaint of women harassment against a correspondent of a school in Pulianthope, Chennai, as also an assault complaint against a gang for injuring the correspondent. Puducherry Speaker press meet.

