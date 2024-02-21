- Tamil Nadu Assembly proceedings
- Greater Chennai Corporation to present its Budget in a special council meeting presided over by Mayor R. Priya from 10 a.m.
- Selvaperunthagai takes charge as TNCC president at Sathyamurthy Bhavan.
- Roads in Ooty and Coonoor town being relaid in preparation for tourist season.
- Jallikattu at T. Mangapatti near Uppiliyapuram in Tiruchi district.
- Tiruchi Corporation budget presentation.
- Farmers in the Coimbatore-Tiruppur belt express disappointment over the T.N. Agriculture Budget 2024 citing shortage of attention to issues at the grassroots level.
- Puducherry CM distributes ₹3.70 crore Adi Dravidar welfare assistance
