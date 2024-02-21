  1. Tamil Nadu Assembly proceedings
  2. Greater Chennai Corporation to present its Budget in a special council meeting presided over by Mayor R. Priya from 10 a.m.
  3. Selvaperunthagai takes charge as TNCC president at Sathyamurthy Bhavan.
  4. Roads in Ooty and Coonoor town being relaid in preparation for tourist season.
  5. Jallikattu at T. Mangapatti near Uppiliyapuram in Tiruchi district.
  6. Tiruchi Corporation budget presentation.
  7. Farmers in the Coimbatore-Tiruppur belt express disappointment over the T.N. Agriculture Budget 2024 citing shortage of attention to issues at the grassroots level.
  8. Puducherry CM distributes ₹3.70 crore Adi Dravidar welfare assistance