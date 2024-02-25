February 25, 2024 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to lay foundation stone for electric car manufacturing unit in Thoothukudi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to virtually inaugurate JIPMER facilities at off site campus in Karaikal and health Centre in Yanam. PM to dedicate to the nation the academic block of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) at the Karaikal campus through video conference. A youth who married a girl without parents’ consent was murdered by the girl’s brother and friends in Pallikaranai, Chennai. Villagers stop empty rake of train after truck falls on track near Bhagavathipuram railway station. Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, is participating in a public meeting at Dadagapatti in Salem on Sunday evening. Forest Department has started filling troughs in the Coimbatore Forest Division to ensure water for wild animals. Jallikattu at Kallakudi in Tiruchi district. Jallikattu at Kattiyavayal in Pudukottai district. Maximum permissible speed of trains has been increased to 110 km per hour on the Villupuram -Mayiladuthurai and Needamangalam- Mannargudi sections in Tiruchi Division.

