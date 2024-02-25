- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to lay foundation stone for electric car manufacturing unit in Thoothukudi.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to virtually inaugurate JIPMER facilities at off site campus in Karaikal and health Centre in Yanam.
- PM to dedicate to the nation the academic block of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) at the Karaikal campus through video conference.
- A youth who married a girl without parents’ consent was murdered by the girl’s brother and friends in Pallikaranai, Chennai.
- Villagers stop empty rake of train after truck falls on track near Bhagavathipuram railway station.
- Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, is participating in a public meeting at Dadagapatti in Salem on Sunday evening.
- Forest Department has started filling troughs in the Coimbatore Forest Division to ensure water for wild animals.
- Jallikattu at Kallakudi in Tiruchi district.
- Jallikattu at Kattiyavayal in Pudukottai district.
- Maximum permissible speed of trains has been increased to 110 km per hour on the Villupuram -Mayiladuthurai and Needamangalam- Mannargudi sections in Tiruchi Division.
