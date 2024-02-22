February 22, 2024 09:27 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

Tamil Nadu Assembly session to conclude on Thursday. Isolated light rains over north coastal and south Tamil Nadu may occur for the next three days. With summer around the corner, day temperature is set to escalate by 2 or 3 degree above normal in some parts of the State. Collectors visit Anaimalai and Dharapuram as part Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril Scheme. The Council to discuss the Budget of the Greater Chennai Corporation at a meeting presided over by Mayor. Anna Nagar all women police file a sexual harassment complaint against a 52-year-old principal of a private school. Food Safety department officials conduct checks on over 90 vendors of cotton candy in Tiruchi district, and advise them against use of carcinogenic chemical dyes. Health Minister to hand over appointment orders for 286 primary health centre laboratory technicians. Hoteliers have urged the State government to ensure that night - restaurants are allowed to function freely. Despite a government order, they say that the police refuses permissions. The Central Crime Branch arrested two building promoters based on complaint given by DMDK office bearer Sudish’s wife. HC Madurai Bench to hear the petition on the stability of a government school building in Ramanathapuram district. Pondy CM to present vote on account.

