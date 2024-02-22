- Tamil Nadu Assembly session to conclude on Thursday.
- Isolated light rains over north coastal and south Tamil Nadu may occur for the next three days. With summer around the corner, day temperature is set to escalate by 2 or 3 degree above normal in some parts of the State.
- Collectors visit Anaimalai and Dharapuram as part Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril Scheme.
- The Council to discuss the Budget of the Greater Chennai Corporation at a meeting presided over by Mayor.
- Anna Nagar all women police file a sexual harassment complaint against a 52-year-old principal of a private school.
- Food Safety department officials conduct checks on over 90 vendors of cotton candy in Tiruchi district, and advise them against use of carcinogenic chemical dyes.
- Health Minister to hand over appointment orders for 286 primary health centre laboratory technicians.
- Hoteliers have urged the State government to ensure that night - restaurants are allowed to function freely. Despite a government order, they say that the police refuses permissions.
- The Central Crime Branch arrested two building promoters based on complaint given by DMDK office bearer Sudish’s wife.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear the petition on the stability of a government school building in Ramanathapuram district.
- Pondy CM to present vote on account.
