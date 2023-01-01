Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Tamil Nadu plans to borrow Rs. 51,000 crore in January-March 2023.
- Salt manufacturers in Vedaranyam have reached out to the State Government, seeking a financial package to bail out sick units.
- Ground work for Madurai railway station redevelopment work begins.
- Coimbatore Corporation introduces eco-block structure infiltration process for rainwater harvesting at racecourse under smart cities project.
- Tiruchi Corporation collects 57% of the total annual property tax for the financial year 2022-2023 as of December 2022.
- Activists demand authorities to ensure that brick kiln operators from Thadagam valley follow High Court directions with regard to the payment of penalties.
- Discharge of untreated water from Karuvadikuppam STP into canal poses contamination risk.
- A 60-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a speeding bus when the victim was crossing the Tiruvallur Kakkalur road on Saturday evening.
- Five persons including a woman held for possessing 20 kg of ganja in Dindigul
