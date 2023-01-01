January 01, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Tamil Nadu plans to borrow Rs. 51,000 crore in January-March 2023. Salt manufacturers in Vedaranyam have reached out to the State Government, seeking a financial package to bail out sick units. Ground work for Madurai railway station redevelopment work begins. Coimbatore Corporation introduces eco-block structure infiltration process for rainwater harvesting at racecourse under smart cities project. Tiruchi Corporation collects 57% of the total annual property tax for the financial year 2022-2023 as of December 2022. Activists demand authorities to ensure that brick kiln operators from Thadagam valley follow High Court directions with regard to the payment of penalties. Discharge of untreated water from Karuvadikuppam STP into canal poses contamination risk. A 60-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a speeding bus when the victim was crossing the Tiruvallur Kakkalur road on Saturday evening. Five persons including a woman held for possessing 20 kg of ganja in Dindigul